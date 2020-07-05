COVID-19: Lockdown to be eased in Chennai from Monday
The complete lockdown that was earlier announced in Chennai and some other districts of Tamil Nadu is all set to ease, as relaxation will come into effect from tomorrow.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 05-07-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 17:11 IST
The complete lockdown that was earlier announced in Chennai and some other districts of Tamil Nadu is all set to ease, as relaxation will come into effect from tomorrow. On Saturday, state Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced relaxations in lockdown in Chennai from July 6. He also said that all grocery and vegetable shops would remain open for 12 hours.
"Relaxations in Chennai lockdown will come in effect from July 6. Vegetable and grocery shops will be allowed to open from 6 am to 6 pm, textile, hardware shops from 10 am to 6 pm and restaurants from 6 am to 9 pm," he had said. Earlier, the state government announced a 12-hour strict lockdown in four cities on June 19 in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu.
Currently, the state has 107001 cases. Of them, 60,592 have recovered, while 8671 people lost their lives due to the pandemic. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chennai
- Edappadi K Palaniswami
- Tamil Nadu
- Chengalpattu
- Kancheepuram
- Tiruvallur
ALSO READ
54 pc COVID-19 patients recovered in Tamil Nadu: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami
Jewellery shop sealed for bringing women staff from Chennai
Partial solar eclipse will be visible in Chennai on Sunday
With 33,231 COVID-19 samples, Tamil Nadu conducts highest single-day testing
International Yoga Day: People practice aqua yoga in Tamil Nadu's Palk Strait