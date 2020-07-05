Left Menu
Fire in candle factory in Ghaziabad, multiple casualties feared

The fire broke out in the factory located in the Modi Nagar area around 3 pm, prompting immediate deployment of police and fire-fighters at the spot, police officials said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took cognisance of the incident and directed Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani to reach the spot to probe the matter.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 05-07-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 18:30 IST
A major fire ripped through a candle-manufacturing factory in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Sunday in which multiple casualties are feared, officials said. The fire broke out in the factory located in the Modi Nagar area around 3 pm, prompting immediate deployment of police and fire-fighters at the spot, police officials said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took cognisance of the incident and directed Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani to reach the spot to probe the matter. "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences on the death of the people in the incident of fire in a candle factory in Bakhrwa village of Modi Nagar, Ghaziabad," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

Adityanath has sought a report from the DM and the SSP by Sunday evening, the CM's Office said. The official figures on casualties in the incident and other details were awaited.

