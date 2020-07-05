Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi monuments to reopen tomorrow with protective measures in place

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI)

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 19:20 IST
Delhi monuments to reopen tomorrow with protective measures in place
A view of Safdarjung Tomb. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): With all protective measures in place, Delhi monuments are all set to welcome the visitors from tomorrow amid relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown. The monuments closed their gates in March due to the outbreak of coronavirus infection.

ANI visited historical sites like Qutub Minar, Safdarjung Tomb, Hauz Khas complex, Humayun's Tomb, Old Fort to understand how the visit would be amid pandemic and a much-relaxed scenario under unlock phase 2. The timing of the monuments till now has been kept the same starting from around 7 am till sunset. Few primary safety measures such as social distancing circles, thermal scanning of visitors and setting up of sanitiser dispensers are to be followed.

Security guards at the entry-level have also been given mask, gloves, face shield and sanitiser. While speaking to ANI, a security guard at Safdarjung Tomb on the condition of anonymity said, "We have been asked to strictly see that social distancing is being maintained. Wearing a face mask is a must. We have been also provided with face shield, mask and sanitisers."

Presently Safdarjung Tomb has 22 security guards and the sanitisation work will be completed by today. Another security guard from Hauz Khas Village said, "We are elated with this decision by the government. Hope public will come and visit these places with all the safety gears on. They need to understand that it is for them and their family's safety."

Hauz Khas Village complex underwent complete sanitation on Saturday. At present, six guards are deployed there. People need to buy online tickets through QR scanning to make their visit totally physical contact-free.

Security guard would be standing at the gate with a thermal scanner to screen the visitors before they enter the premises. "We have come to visit the monument but we got to know it is closed. Now, we are delighted to know that it is opening tomorrow and we can come back. Sanitisation has been done for the safety of visitors but we all have to be more cautious as well," said a tourist Piyu.

Another tourist Swati said, "I was excited to come here for a visit today after sitting at home for nearly 3 months but was disappointed knowing that tomorrow is the date of opening." Earlier, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel announced that all monuments can be reopened with complete precautions from July 6 onwards, amid relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

City in China's Inner Mongolia warns after suspected bubonic plague case

Authorities in a city in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia issued a warning on Sunday, one day after a hospital reported a case of suspected bubonic plague. The health committee of the city of Bayan Nur issued the third-level alert, the ...

F1 Drivers all wear "End Racism" T-shirts, but 6 don't kneel

Formula One drivers all wore a black T-shirt with End Racism written on it before the start of the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, but six of the 20 drivers did not take the knee. Kimi Raikkonen, Max Verstappen, Charles Lecler...

Fear of virus, goldsmith with fever commits suicide

Hyderabad, July 5 PTI A 34-year-old goldsmith, a native of West Bengal, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Hussain Sagar Lake here for fear of contracting COVID-19, police said on Sunday. The man suffering from fever and cough ...

2 dead as wall collapses during heavy storm in Punjab

Two persons died after a wall of a government school collapsed and fell on the adjoining houses during a heavy storm, police said on Sunday. The deceased persons have been identified as Satnam Singh and Kiran Bala, residents of Nawakot loca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020