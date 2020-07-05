Delhi monuments to reopen tomorrow with protective measures in place

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): With all protective measures in place, Delhi monuments are all set to welcome the visitors from tomorrow amid relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown. The monuments closed their gates in March due to the outbreak of coronavirus infection.

ANI visited historical sites like Qutub Minar, Safdarjung Tomb, Hauz Khas complex, Humayun's Tomb, Old Fort to understand how the visit would be amid pandemic and a much-relaxed scenario under unlock phase 2. The timing of the monuments till now has been kept the same starting from around 7 am till sunset. Few primary safety measures such as social distancing circles, thermal scanning of visitors and setting up of sanitiser dispensers are to be followed.

Security guards at the entry-level have also been given mask, gloves, face shield and sanitiser. While speaking to ANI, a security guard at Safdarjung Tomb on the condition of anonymity said, "We have been asked to strictly see that social distancing is being maintained. Wearing a face mask is a must. We have been also provided with face shield, mask and sanitisers."

Presently Safdarjung Tomb has 22 security guards and the sanitisation work will be completed by today. Another security guard from Hauz Khas Village said, "We are elated with this decision by the government. Hope public will come and visit these places with all the safety gears on. They need to understand that it is for them and their family's safety."

Hauz Khas Village complex underwent complete sanitation on Saturday. At present, six guards are deployed there. People need to buy online tickets through QR scanning to make their visit totally physical contact-free.

Security guard would be standing at the gate with a thermal scanner to screen the visitors before they enter the premises. "We have come to visit the monument but we got to know it is closed. Now, we are delighted to know that it is opening tomorrow and we can come back. Sanitisation has been done for the safety of visitors but we all have to be more cautious as well," said a tourist Piyu.

Another tourist Swati said, "I was excited to come here for a visit today after sitting at home for nearly 3 months but was disappointed knowing that tomorrow is the date of opening." Earlier, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel announced that all monuments can be reopened with complete precautions from July 6 onwards, amid relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)