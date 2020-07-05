C'garh adds 46 new COVID-19 cases, tally 3,207

The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 3,207 on Sunday after 46 more people testing positive for the infection, a Health official said. The death toll so far stood at 14.

A total of 52 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 2,578, he said. Of the 46 new cases, 15 cases were reported from Raipur district, 11 from Korba, six from Koriya, five from Bilaspur, four from Surguja, three from Janjgir-Champa and two from Raigarh, he said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 615, as 2,578 people have been recovered and 14 others have died so far. With total 427 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state, followed by Korba (319), Rajanandgaon (299), Janjgir-Champa (252), Balodabazar (245), Bilaspur (229), Jashpur (189), Durg (169), Balrampur (145), Raigarh (134), Mungeli (123) and Kabirdham (110), the official said.

The districts which have so far reported less than 10 cases are Dhamtari (8), Sukma (5), Gaurela-Pendra Marwahi (3), Kondagaon (3) and Bijapur (2), he said. Coronavirus has spread its footprint in all 28 districts of the state, he added.

Meanwhile, the functioning of Chhattisgarh High Court has been closed till July 10, after an employee of the state's Advocate General (AG) office in the premises tested positive for the viral infection on Saturday. "In view of the identification of an employee as corona positive, the office of the AG, High Court of Chhattisgarh, Bilaspur, has been declared as closed till July 10," stated an order issued by incharge Registrar General of the HC.

In order to prevent the possibility of spreading of the viral infection, the HC has also decided to temporarily close its functioning and all sections of Registry of HC from July 6 to July 10 subject to further notification, it stated. Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 3,207, new cases 46, deaths 14, discharged 2,578, active cases 615, people tested so far 1,82,636.