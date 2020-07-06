4 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Odisha's Kandhamal

Four Maoist cadres have been killed in an encounter with the security personnel in Odisha's Kandhamal district.

"Congrats to Officers and Jawans of Odisha Police on successful operations in Kandhamal. Their brave action is much appreciated. Death of 4 Maoist confirmed," State Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy Tweeted on Sunday.

Asit Tripathy also said that the latest encounter strengthens Odisha government's resolve to free the state from extremism and spur all-round development in the state. (ANI)