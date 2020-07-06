4 arrested after two separate encounters in UP’s Shamli
Four people wanted in several cases of loot were arrested from the neighboring Shamli district after two separate encounters, police said on Monday. Shamli Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said they were all injured during the encounters on Sunday and are now in a hospital.
One encounter took place at Kairana (Shamli district), while the other in the Shamli town at separate times, the SP said. A policeman also received bullet injuries during the operation and has been hospitalized, he said. The police have identified the four arrested as Shivam, Sushil, Amit, and Aman Kumar. They were wanted in several cases of loot, they said.
The SP announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the police teams involved in the operation.
