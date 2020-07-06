Left Menu
Development News Edition

President extends condolences to family of Mary Twala-Mhlongo

During her exceptional career, Twala-Mhlongo starred in many television and film productions, including, Sarafina, A Love in Africa and Taxi to Soweto, for which she won a Best Supporting Actress Award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 06-07-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 14:06 IST
President extends condolences to family of Mary Twala-Mhlongo
In 2011, Twala-Mhlongo was nominated as the Best Supporting Actress at the Sixth Africa Movie Academy Awards. Image Credit: Twitter(@DjGanyani)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his deep condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and fans of veteran actor and esteemed member of the Order of Ikhamanga, Mary Twala-Mhlongo, who passed away on Saturday.

Aged 80, the distinguished thespian was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga in 2019 in recognition of the versatility and longevity of her creative career.

During her exceptional career, Twala-Mhlongo starred in many television and film productions, including, Sarafina, A Love in Africa and Taxi to Soweto, for which she won a Best Supporting Actress Award.

She also had leading roles in Soul Buddyz, Yizo-Yizo and Hlala Kwabafileyo, which won her a Best Comedy Performer Award.

In 2011, Twala-Mhlongo was nominated as the Best Supporting Actress at the Sixth Africa Movie Academy Awards.

"Like millions of South Africans, I am saddened by the passing of a great icon of our nation's creative community; someone who was a household name and face to all of us and brought home the joys, the struggles and the humour under pressure that characterises our national life.

"We have lost a unique talent and an endearing human being, whose performances brought to life the meaning of being South African and appealed to South Africans of all generations. We will miss her dearly," President Ramaphosa said.

Also mourning the passing of Twala-Mhlongo, the Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Amos Masondo, said South Africa is left poorer without such an accomplished artist, a voice of the voiceless, a defender of women's rights and remarkable patriot.

"Twala has made a remarkable contribution to South Africa in general and the performing arts in particular. Through the arts, she told a story of South Africa's society and exposed the bad, the good and the ugly of our daily lives through the various phases of our nation's history.

"Against all odds, Mama Mary persevered and pursued a remarkably successful career, despite the conditions of apartheid brutality and a highly competitive and exploitative sector.

"As a nation, your undying spirit and energy for the stage will forever be etched in our minds. We will forever be indebted to your love, dedication, sacrifice as well as the hope and determination you inspired, not only in the performing arts sector but in all of us," the Presiding Officers said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Fire-safety NOCs stuck amid rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi

The Delhi Fire Services has received over 750 applications for issuance of no objection certificates since the coronavirus lockdown began, but has not been able to conduct inspections amid the rising number of infections, officials said on ...

Dr Bishnu Prasad Nanda takes over as DG RHS Railway Board

Dr Bishnu Prasad Nanda has taken over as Director General Railway Health ServicesDG RHS Railway Board. He has joined at the apex post of the Health Department in the Railway Board. Prior to this, Dr B P Nanda was serving as Principal Chief ...

FOCUS-Who you gonna call? Germbusters! Pandemic drives boom in spray machines

Timothy Kane, CEO of Goodway Technologies Corp, has never been so popular. Making machines that spray disinfectant, once a niche business, is now an essential service - and the phone is ringing off the hook.Our orders jumped 50-fold in Apri...

INSIGHT-Die in detention or at home? U.S. pandemic forces cruel choice on asylum seekers

In early June, asylum seeker Jose Munoz decided it was time to flee for his life - by getting deported from a Texas immigration detention center where coronavirus was sweeping through the population and going home to El Salvador.As the numb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020