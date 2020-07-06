Flood situation in Assam improves considerably; 1 more dies

The flood situation in Assam improved considerably on Monday even though one more person lost his life in the deluge, which has affected nearly four lakh people across 15 districts, officials said. According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person was killed in the flood at Raha of Nagaon district.

With this, the total number of people losing their lives in this year's flooding and landslide has gone up to 62 across the state, of whom 38 persons were killed by flood and 24 died due to landslides. ASDMA said more than 3.86 lakh persons are affected due to floods in Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Biswanath, Chirang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat and Tinsukia districts.

Barpeta is the worst-hit district with around 2.23 lakh people suffering, followed by Goalpara with more than 68,500 people and Dhubri with over 27,000 persons. NDRF, SDRF and district administrations have rescued 128 persons during the last 24 hours in two districts, the bulletin said.

Till Sunday, more than 6.8 lakh persons were suffering due to the deluge across 17 districts. At present, 647 villages are under water and 32,215.39 hectares of crop areas have been damaged, ASDMA said.

It further said authorities are running 76 relief camps and distribution centres across six districts, where 4,226 people are taking shelter currently. The authorities have distributed a total of 1311.93 quintals of rice, dal and salt, and 121.41 litres of mustard oil along with other relief materials such as tarpaulin, milk, potato, candle, drinking water, match box, biscuit, wheat bran, face mask and soap.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat in Jorhat and Dhubri town in Dhubri districts. Its tributaries Disang at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar, Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur and Kopili at Dharamtul in Nagaon are flowing above the danger mark.

Embankments, Roads and many other infrastructure have been damaged at various places in Goalpara, Sivasagar, Udalguri, Dhemaji, Baksa, Dibrugarh and Majuli districts. Massive erosions have been witnessed at different places of Lakhimpur, Charaideo and Udalguri districts, ASDMA said.

ASDMA also said that a total of 20 camps out of 223 at Kaziranga National Park, one out of 40 camps at Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park and 12 out of 25 camps at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary have been affected by the deluge. The deluge has so far taken away the lives of 47 different animals in Kaziranga National Park, the bulletin said, quoting an official of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division.

The flood has also affected 9,09,108 domestic animals and poultry across the state during the last 24 hours, it added..