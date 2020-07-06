Newlywed woman's body found with throat slit

A 27-year-old newlywed woman was found dead with her throat slit in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Monday just over a week after her marriage, police said

The woman, who had got married on June 28 and came to her parents' house at a village in Khatauli area, was missing since Sunday night, Circle Officer Ashish Pratap said

Her body with the throat slit was found in the fields near her house and it has been sent for post-mortem, the officer said, adding that an investigation was on. PTI CORRHMB