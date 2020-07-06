Maximum temperatures hover close to normal in Haryana, Punjab

Weather in Punjab and Haryana remained pleasant on Monday as the maximum temperatures at both places hovered close to normal limits. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum of 35.4 degrees Celsius. Hisar in Haryana recorded a high of 36.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below season's average while Karnal's maximum temperature was recorded at 34.6 degrees Celsius.

Ambala and Narnaul both recorded a maximum temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius. In Punjab's Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala, the maximum temperatures settled at 36, 34.9 and 37.3 degrees Celsius, respectively. Both the states had been lashed by rain on Sunday.