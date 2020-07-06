Left Menu
06-07-2020
NHRC notices to HRD Ministry, Bihar govt over plight of poor children due to non-supply of mid-day meal in Bhagalpur during closure of schools.

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

SpiceJet operating 25 flights from UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman under Vande Bharat Mission

Private carrier SpiceJet said it is operating 25 repatriation flights from three Middle Eastern countries to India under the Vande Bharat Mission. In a press release, the airline said it will help bring back close to 4,500 Indians stranded...

800,000 Indians may be forced to leave Kuwait after the Gulf country approves expat quota bill

Some 8 lakh Indians could be forced to leave Kuwait after a parliamentary committee approved a draft expat quota bill seeking to gradually slash the number of foreign workers in the Gulf country, according to media reports. The National Ass...

Regeneron starts COVID-19 antibody cocktail late-stage trials, shares rise

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it has started late-stage clinical trials to assess the effectiveness of its antibody cocktail in preventing and treating COVID-19. One of the trials - run jointly with the National Institute of ...

U.S. Supreme Court restricts 'electors' in presidential contests

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to free electors in the complex Electoral College system that decides the U.S. presidency from state laws that use penalties to force them to support the candidate who prevails in the states popular ...
