Sewage cleaning should be entirely done by machines: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday directed the officials to ensure that no sanitation worker had to enter the chamber to clean the sewer lines, adding that the work should be done by machines.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-07-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 19:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday directed the officials to ensure that no sanitation worker had to enter the chamber to clean the sewer lines, adding that the work should be done by machines. Holding a meeting through video conference with public representatives and urban bodies, Gehlot said there should be no deaths during cleaning of the sewerage lines.

"This work should be done entirely by machines," Gehlot said. He instructed all the district collectors and civic authorities to ensure that no sanitation worker had to enter the chamber to clean the sewerage lines.

Gehlot underscored that the sanitation workers had played a big role in keeping the city, streets and neighbourhood free from the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by risking their lives. He said the dedication with which the sanitation workers and the public representatives of the urban bodies had worked, the government had been able to "prevent" the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to the chief minister, Rajasthan's pride had "increased" in the country due to the hard work of the doctors, nurses, anganwadi workers, police, sanitation workers and urban bodies in the battle against COVID-19. He said Rajasthan was the first state to provide insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to government and non-government personnel engaged in the fight against the pathogen.

At the meeting, Gehlot took suggestions from the civic body mayors, chairpersons, councilors and others. He also released two posters to create awareness among the people against the virus. Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal said the state government was going to introduce the Indira Rasoi Yojana in all the civic bodies to realise the chief minister's resolve that nobody should sleep hungry.

Under this, two-time nutritious food will be made available to the poor at a subsidised rate of Rs 8 per plate in the permanent canteens. Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the state had acquired the capacity to do 40,000 coronavirus tests per day.

