US STOCKS-Wall St gains on surprise services data, China-led rebound hopes

Wall Street's major indexes climbed on Monday as data showing unexpected growth in the U.S. services sector last month and optimism over China's economic revival helped investors look past a surge in new cases of COVID-19 at home. The ISM's non-manufacturing activity index jumped to 57.1 in June, almost returning to pre-pandemic levels, but a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States has threatened the emerging recovery.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 20:18 IST
Wall Street's major indexes climbed on Monday as data showing unexpected growth in the U.S. services sector last month and optimism over China's economic revival helped investors look past a surge in new cases of COVID-19 at home.

The ISM's non-manufacturing activity index jumped to 57.1 in June, almost returning to pre-pandemic levels, but a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States has threatened the emerging recovery. During Asian hours, Chinese stocks surged 5% on ample liquidity, cheap funding and expectations of a faster and a better bounce-back in business activity than other major countries that are still battling the coronavirus crisis.

A slew of upbeat U.S. data, including a record rise in June payrolls, has powered the Nasdaq to all-time highs and brought the S&P 500 and the Dow about 6% and 11% below their respective peaks from February. "Investors are more focused on what the other side of this pandemic looks like, as opposed to the short-term risks of shutdowns," said Matt Lindholm, managing director - investment strategies at CAZ Investments in Houston.

A sharp jump in COVID-19 cases recently in the United States has cast a shadow over the strong rally in stocks as many states have curtailed their reopening plans, threatening to derail the economic recovery. During the Independence Day weekend, several states reported a record increase in new infections, with Florida surpassing the highest daily tally reported by any European country during the peak of the outbreak.

At 10:18 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 322.73 points, or 1.25%, at 26,150.09, the S&P 500 was up 41.08 points, or 1.31%, at 3,171.09 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 187.95 points, or 1.84%, at 10,395.58. All the 11 major S&P sectors were trading higher, with technology and financial stocks providing the biggest boost to the benchmark S&P 500.

Among individual shares, Tesla Inc surged 7.4%, building on a four-day rally, after JPMorgan bumped up its price target for the electric carmaker's stock following its better-than-expected quarterly deliveries. Uber Technologies Inc climbed 4.4% after the ride-sharing company agreed on a deal to buy food-delivery app Postmates Inc in a $2.65-billion all-stock agreement.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc gained 1.5% as the drugmaker said it had begun late-stage clinical trials to assess the effectiveness of its antibody cocktail in preventing and treating COVID-19. Dominion Energy Inc and Duke Energy Corp fell 6.1% and 1.5%, respectively, after the energy firms abandoned the $8-billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline project after a long delay to clear legal roadblocks almost doubled its estimated cost.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 4.28-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, and a 2.50-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 31 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 115 new highs and nine new lows.

