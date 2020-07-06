Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six naxals held in Telangana, arms seized

Six members of CPI (ML) Janashakti group naxalites were on Monday arrested in Rajanna Sircilla district on the charge of possession of weapons and extortion, police said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-07-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 20:39 IST
Six naxals held in Telangana, arms seized
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Six members of CPI (ML) Janashakti group naxalites were on Monday arrested in Rajanna Sircilla district on the charge of possession of weapons and extortion, police said. On reliable information, a police team caught them with the arms under Thangallapally police station limits.

During interrogation, the six revealed that they were holding different posts in the CPI (ML) Janashakti Ramachandram Party group, thedistrict Superintendent of PoliceRahul Hegdesaid. Two country-made revolvers, five revolver rounds, six mobile phones and two bikes besides party literature were seized, the official said.

The arrested, in the age group of 26-56, tried to extort money from people by sending them threatening letters, the police added.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

200 pc rise in cyber incidents in last couple of months, says senior official

There has been a 200 per cent rise in cyber incidents in India in the last couple of months but there is no evidence that the cases increased due to the tensions between India and China, Chief Information Security Officer in the Prime Minis...

Zimbabwe nurses protest; South Africa reopens some classes

At least 12 nurses were arrested in Zimbabwe on Monday when they were demonstrating against their working conditions, complaining that they do not have adequate protective gear to safely treat COVID-19 patients. Thousands of nurses working ...

Life-saving HIV drugs risk running out as COVID-19 hits supplies - WHO

More than a third of the worlds countries say they are at risk of running out of life-saving AIDS drugs because of disruptions to supply lines and other problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization said on Monday....

Southern European bond yields fall as markets pin hopes on economic recovery

Southern European bond yields fell on Monday, supported by expectations for hefty central bank stimulus and hopes that the world economy will bounce back quickly from the COVID-19 shock. Global stock markets rallied to four-week highs as in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020