C'garh: 3 swept away while crossing river in Narayanpur

Two women and a 16-year-oldgirl were swept away by strong currents while they werecrossing Madin river in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district,police said on Monday

The incident happened on Sunday evening near Bedmavillage under Dhanora police station limits, an official said

"Nine people from Jhara village were crossing theriver, when strong currents accompanied by water rise sweptaway Somari (44), Pankobai (43) and Urmila (16). Othersmanaged to swim to the banks. Home Guard, State DisasterManagement Force (SDRF), ITBP and police personnel fished outtwo bodies and search is on for the third," he added.