PTI | Narayanpur | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:08 IST
C'garh: 3 swept away while crossing river in Narayanpur

Two women and a 16-year-oldgirl were swept away by strong currents while they werecrossing Madin river in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district,police said on Monday

The incident happened on Sunday evening near Bedmavillage under Dhanora police station limits, an official said

"Nine people from Jhara village were crossing theriver, when strong currents accompanied by water rise sweptaway Somari (44), Pankobai (43) and Urmila (16). Othersmanaged to swim to the banks. Home Guard, State DisasterManagement Force (SDRF), ITBP and police personnel fished outtwo bodies and search is on for the third," he added.

Videos

Latest News

Alia, Parineeti, Sara, Ayushmann and others wish Ranveer Singh on his 35th birthday

Wishes poured in from all corners for actor Ranveer Singh as he turned 35 on Monday. Several Bollywood celebrities and close friends of the Lootera actor took to social media to extend birthday greetings to him.Ranveers Gully Boy co-star Al...

SC rejects plea alleging bias in listing of cases, imposes Rs 100 fine on petitioner

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by an advocate accusing bias in listing of cases by the registry officials and imposed a token fine of Rs 100 on him, saying that there was no justification to allege discrimination on ...

Hong Kong details new powers under controversial China law

Hong Kong released additional details of Chinas new national security law for the former British colony on Monday, saying security forces had overriding authority to enter and search properties for evidence and stop people from leaving the ...

New York's Cuomo touts continued progress in state's COVID-19 fight

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations in New York state dropped to 817, its lowest since March 18, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. The governor cited continued progress in the states fight against the virus and said nine people h...
