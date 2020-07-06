Left Menu
India has been greatest support to us, our hearts go out to soldiers at border: Tibetan govt-in exile lashes out at China

President, Central Tibetan Administration, Lobsang Sangay on Monday hit back at China saying the Wuhan originated pandemic will not hold Tibet back from fighting for their rights and they will keep marching forward for the Tibetan cause.

ANI | Dharmshala (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:48 IST
India has been greatest support to us, our hearts go out to soldiers at border: Tibetan govt-in exile lashes out at China
Lobsang Sangay, President, Central Tibetan Administration speaking to ANI in Dharmshala on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

President, Central Tibetan Administration, Lobsang Sangay on Monday hit back at China saying the Wuhan originated pandemic will not hold Tibet back from fighting for their rights and they will keep marching forward for the Tibetan cause. The Tibetan leader also thanked India for being the biggest supporter to the people of Tibet amid the country's government in exile in India

"Wuhan caused pandemic will not stop us. We will keep marching forward for the Tibetan cause and will keep raising the issue of Tibet and our flag everywhere. We will keep raising the issue with China. We will not back out any day. India has been the greatest support to Tibet and our hearts go out to all the soldiers at the border. We wish they remain safe and that India is secure and strong," Sangay told ANI here. "We want India to have a safe and secure border, we will keep raising the issue with China. The pandemic will not stop us," Sangay said.

His remarks come on the occasion of the 85th birthday of spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama. The President, Central Tibetan Administration further said that although the celebrations of the Dalai Lama's birth anniversary had been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown which is in place around the world yet global leaders had wished His Holiness on the occasion.

"Given the global pandemic there is lockdown all around the world, yet people from around the world are wishing his Holiness the Dalai Lama on his birthday. Former President George Bush, Ram Madhav, Nirupama Rao, US Ambassador to India (Ken Juster), Kiren Rijiju among others have wished him," he said. Earlier, Arya, spokesperson of the Tibetan government-in-exile, said that there were grand celebrations that were planned for celebrating the spiritual leader's birthday but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations had to be downsized.

"It is due to the coronavirus pandemic that everything needed to be done virtually and had to be downsized. We are doing it in a limited way and less than 50 people are gathered over here," Arya told ANI. The spiritual leader has been in exile in India ever since the rebellion against the Chinese rule in 1959. The Dalai Lama is known for his messages of unity and compassion. (ANI)

