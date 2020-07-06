Man serving life for rape dies after slipping in jail bathroom

A 40-year-old rape convict servinglife imprisonment died on Monday morning after slipping in thebathroom of Nagpur Central Jail, police said

Jail superintendent Anup Kumre identified him as BabluYadav of Vasai tehsil in Thane district

"He was serving a life sentence for rape. He slippedwhile bathing and fell on a cement platform, and was declareddead on arrival at Government Medical College and Hospital. Anaccidental death case has been registered by Dhanoli policestation," he said.