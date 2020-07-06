Left Menu
Development News Edition

SSB jawan kills senior, self using service weapon in J-K's Kulgam

They said the incident took place late evening at the district court complex where a unit of the 8th battalion of the border guarding force is deployed for security duties. A constable of the force killed his senior in the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector after the two had an altercation in the court complex. The jawan used the same service rifle to shoot himself fatally, a senior official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 23:15 IST
SSB jawan kills senior, self using service weapon in J-K's Kulgam

A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan allegedly shot dead his senior officer before killing himself on Monday in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. They said the incident took place late evening at the district court complex where a unit of the 8th battalion of the border guarding force is deployed for security duties.

A constable of the force killed his senior in the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector after the two had an altercation in the court complex. The jawan used the same service rifle to shoot himself fatally, a senior official said. Senior officers of the SSB and local police have reached the spot for further investigation, he said.

The SSB guards Indian fronts with Nepal and Bhutan and some of its battalions are deployed in J-K for security duties..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

FEATURE-Back to work? Not without a check-in app, immunity passport

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Jadavpur University shuts as employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee of the Jadavpur University tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the authorities on Monday to shut the varsity till July 12. Classes and on-campus academic activities are suspended since March 16, but the administrative sectio...

Trump says schools must reopen in fall, despite pandemic

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that schools must open in the fall, as governors struggle with a steady nationwide increase in coronavirus infections and states reverse and pause attempts to reopen.SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL T...

WHO reviewing report urging new guidance over airborne spread of coronavirus

The World Health Organization WHO is reviewing a report urging it to update guidance on the novel coronavirus after more than 200 scientists, in a letter to the health agency, outlined evidence the virus can spread in tiny airborne particle...

UP CM reviews preparations to check communicable diseases in Gorakhpur, Basti

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials here to prepare a micro-plan for dealing with COVID-19 and other communicable diseases. Adityanath reviewed the preparations against communicable diseases in Gorakhpu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020