Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt making changes to visa settings to support temporary migrants

“We are assisting employers to make the most of the available workforce, both New Zealanders and temporary migrants onshore in New Zealand,” says Iain Lees-Galloway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 07-07-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 14:27 IST
Govt making changes to visa settings to support temporary migrants
Iain Lees-Galloway urges employers to focus on longer-term workforce planning and recruitment and training of New Zealand jobseekers. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Government is making immediate short-term changes to visa settings to support temporary migrants already onshore in New Zealand and their employers, while also ensuring New Zealanders needing work are prioritised, Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says.

We are:

Extending temporary work visas due to expire by the end of 2020 by 6 months (16,500 workers)

Shifting the stand down by 6 months to February 2021 (600 workers)

Ensuring New Zealanders needing work continue to be prioritised.

"We are assisting employers to make the most of the available workforce, both New Zealanders and temporary migrants onshore in New Zealand," says Iain Lees-Galloway.

"We are extending all existing employer-assisted temporary work visas for people in New Zealand and whose visas are due to expire before the end of 2020 by six months, benefiting around 16,500 workers.

"This will provide some immediate relief and certainty for migrants and employers in the short term while they recover from the impact of COVID-19 and adjust to the changing labour market conditions where more New Zealanders will be available for work.

"Migrant workers who are subject to the 12-month stand-down period and were going to have to leave New Zealand this year will now be able to stay for the duration of the extension. This will benefit around 600 lower-skilled visa holders who would have been subject to the 12-month stand-down period.

Iain Lees-Galloway urges employers to focus on longer-term workforce planning and recruitment and training of New Zealand jobseekers.

"These short-term changes give employers some time to get ready for a changing labour market where more New Zealanders will be looking for work.

"New low-skilled work visas will only be granted for six instead of 12 months as our priority is to preserve and prioritise future job opportunities for New Zealanders and give the system more flexibility to respond to labour market developments."

Government is continuing to work on a number of changes, which were announced pre-COVID-19. These changes include a different way to define lower-skilled/lower-paid employment and a new process for employer-assisted work visas expected to be fully in place by mid-2021.

Iain Lees-Galloway said that these changes are now more important than ever to support the Government's wider programme of work for the economy.

"With more New Zealanders looking for work, some employers will need to adjust to a new situation. With the short-term changes we are making, however, there is some lead-in time for employers."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kapil Mishra, BJP instigated Delhi riots: Husain Dalwai

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Husain Dalwai on Tuesday said that Kapil Mishra and Bharatiya Janata Party BJP have instigated riots in Delhi. Kapil Mishra and BJP have a role in provoking Delhi riots. Due to them, the atmo...

DB Woodside coming back for 'Lucifer' final season

Actor DB Woodside has confirmed his return for the sixth and final season of fantasy series Lucifer. The actor, who plays angel Amenadiel on the DC comic book drama, fronted by Tom Ellis, will also direct an episode in the last chapter.Happ...

Two police stations shut down due to members testing positive

Two more police stations have been shut down due to members of the South African Police Service SAPS testing positive for COVID-19.All communities serviced by Brooklyn and Vereeniging SAPS are advised that the police stations have been temp...

Maxwell moved to NY for Epstein-related sex abuse charges

Jeffrey Epsteins longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred Monday to New York to face charges that she recruited women and girls, one as young as 14, for him to sexually abuse, the Bureau of Prisons said. Prosecutors have asked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020