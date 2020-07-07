Left Menu
Development News Edition

Erratic power outages reported in much of Venezuela

In 2019, a nationwide blackout left millions without power for a week. Former electrical company workers, experts and opposition leaders blame President Nicolás Maduro for failing to maintain the nation's grid.

PTI | Caracas | Updated: 07-07-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 15:36 IST
Erratic power outages reported in much of Venezuela

Erratic power outages were reported in Venezuela's capital and several states Monday evening. The nation's state electrical company said on Twitter that “an event in the electrical system” had affected power in parts of Caracas as well as states to the west. No further details were provided.

On social media, some Venezuelans said the lights had flickered on and off several times while in other areas they were still in the dark. Corpoelec later said power had been restored in 90 per cent of Caracas. Internet monitoring organization NetBlocks reported that over a dozen states had experienced some degree of outage, with the electrical service being temporarily restored and then going off before turning back on again.

“Venezuela's power fluctuations continue as of 10 p.m. local time, with a double dip now experienced in most states,” the service said. Power outages have become frequent in Venezuela, and some states, particularly those in western Venezuela, regularly experience prolonged blackouts. In 2019, a nationwide blackout left millions without power for a week.

Former electrical company workers, experts and opposition leaders blame President Nicolás Maduro for failing to maintain the nation's grid. The socialist leader, meanwhile, often claims the outages are attacks to force him from power..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Delhi's bio-medical waste treatment facilities under pressure due to increased load

The two common bio-medical waste treatment facilities CBWTF in the city are grappling with increased load due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with their operators saying the pressure is set to increase with rising cases. The two CBWTFs in Delh...

Aatmanirbhar package to have multiplier effect on economy: Thakur

The Finance Ministry is swiftly implementing various schemes announced under the Rs 20.97 lakh crore Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package which is going to have a multiplier effect on the Indian economy, Minister of State for Finance Anurag ...

Kapil Mishra, BJP instigated Delhi riots: Husain Dalwai

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Husain Dalwai on Tuesday said that Kapil Mishra and Bharatiya Janata Party BJP have instigated riots in Delhi. Kapil Mishra and BJP have a role in provoking Delhi riots. Due to them, the atmo...

DB Woodside coming back for 'Lucifer' final season

Actor DB Woodside has confirmed his return for the sixth and final season of fantasy series Lucifer. The actor, who plays angel Amenadiel on the DC comic book drama, fronted by Tom Ellis, will also direct an episode in the last chapter.Happ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020