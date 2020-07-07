Dance party: Six booked for violating COVID-19 restrictions in Kerala

Left Menu
Six people, including the manager of a private resort, have been arrested for organising a party with belly dance performance in violation of COVID-19 restrictions at nearby Udumbanchola in this hilly district, police said on Tuesday.

Six people, including the manager of a private resort, have been arrested for organising a party with belly dance performance in violation of COVID-19 restrictions at nearby Udumbanchola in this hilly district, police said on Tuesday. The incident came to light after a video of the party in which a Ukraine national was among the dancers went viral on social media.

The party was held at the resort as part of the inauguration of a private firm and many people took part in it violating the COVID-19 protocol. According to police, the event was organised on June 29 night and a case registered on July 3 under various provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Act and the India Penal Code.

"We have arrested six people, including the manager of the resort, another person is the manager of the newly inaugurated business establishment and four other persons who were associated with the party," the investigating officer in the case told PTI. More arrests would be made in coming days, the officer added.

Dismissing media reports that the "exotic dancers" were brought to the resort from Bengaluru, police said the dancers were from Ernakulam and the Ukraine-national is a resident of Fort Kochi. Police also added that they were verifying the details of the attendees with the list of participants in that party.

The district administration and the police said they did not receive any complaint about the party and the action was taken after the video surfaced..

