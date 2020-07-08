1200 kg cannabis seized in Visakhapatnam, 2 held
Krishnadevipeta Police seized 1200 kgs cannabis and arrested two persons from near Kedi Peta area of Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 08-07-2020 04:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 04:40 IST
Krishnadevipeta Police seized 1200 kgs cannabis and arrested two persons from near Kedi Peta area of Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.
The cannabis was being transported to other states.
According to Sub-Inspector CH Bhimaraju of Krishnadevipetta, the value of cannabis seized is estimated to be over Rs 1 crore. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Visakhapatnam