Boy dies after being run over by pick-up van in Bengal; agitators torch traffic police motorbike
A 12-year-old boy died on the spot after being run over by a speeding pick-up van on National Highway 31C in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday, police said. They also vandalised several vehicles that got stranded on the busy highway due to the agitation, the officer said. A huge police contingent was deployed in the area, he said.PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 08-07-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 17:53 IST
A 12-year-old boy died on the spot after being run over by a speeding pick-up van on National Highway 31C in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred near Laxmipara tea estate in Banarhat area around 11.30 am, an officer said, adding that the driver fled the spot with the vehicle.
Angry locals blocked the national highway and torched a traffic police motorbike, alleging that the incident occurred due to the negligence of the traffic police personnel deployed near the accident site, he said. They also vandalised several vehicles that got stranded on the busy highway due to the agitation, the officer said.
A huge police contingent was deployed in the area, he said. The agitators lifted the blockade a few hours later after being persuaded by senior police officers to do so, the officer added.
