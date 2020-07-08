Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 alleged accomplices of gangster Vikas Dubey held in Faridabad by Haryana police

Though the FIR mentioned that there was information about presence of Vikas Dubey in the house, it did not clarify whether the gangster was actually present there or not. Asked whether the person in the CCTV footage was Vikas Dubey or not, Uttar Pradesh Police's ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, "It's a matter of probe." Of the four pistols seized from the three arrested men, two belong to policemen slain in Kanpur.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-07-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 17:57 IST
3 alleged accomplices of gangster Vikas Dubey held in Faridabad by Haryana police

The Haryana police has arrested three alleged accomplices of Vikas Dubey in a raid at a house in Faridabad after a tip-off that the gangster wanted for the killing of eight policemen in an ambush was holed up there, officials said on Wednesday. CCTV footage of a person resembling the gangster trying to book a room at a hotel in Faridabad on Tuesday night went viral. However, the man managed to flee before the police reached there.

According to an FIR lodged in Faridabad, on a tip off that Vikas Dubey and Kartikey were hiding in a house in New Indira Nagar complex in Haripur of Kheri Pul area, a team of Faridabad Crime Branch surrounded a house on Tuesday midnight. When the police team asked the residents of the house to open the door, one person ran towards the roof and opened fire while two in the house tried to stop the team from entering, it stated.

Later, the three persons were nabbed and they have been identified as Kartikey, Shravan and his son Ankur who gave shelter. Though the FIR mentioned that there was information about presence of Vikas Dubey in the house, it did not clarify whether the gangster was actually present there or not.

Asked whether the person in the CCTV footage was Vikas Dubey or not, Uttar Pradesh Police's ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, "It's a matter of probe." Of the four pistols seized from the three arrested men, two belong to policemen slain in Kanpur. The three men have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including including 212 (harbouring offender) and 307 (attempt to murder). Encounters in connection with the deadly Kanpur ambush also took place Hamirpur, and Kanpur district's Chaubepur on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

` Eight Uttar Pradesh Police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were killed and seven others injured in a firefight with criminals in Kanpur on the intervening night of July 2 and July 3. Seven others, including a civilian, were injured in the attack from a rooftop on a police team after it entered Bikru village to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter who has about 60 criminal cases against him.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 12,000 COVID-19 tests in last 4 days in Noida

More than 12,000 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in the last four days in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar district as screening and testing increased multifold, senior officials said on Wednesday. The officials also said the dist...

Parts of Delhi receive sporadic rains

Some parts of the national capital received sporadic rains on Wednesday, while cloudy weather prevailed in most areas. The Ayanagar Observatory recorded 10.9 mm rains. Some more areas recorded traces of rainfall.The precipitation and cloudy...

Soccer-Brazilian veteran Love signs six-month deal with Kazakhstan's Kairat

Brazilian striker Vagner Love has joined Kazakh leaders Kairat on a six-month contract, the two-times domestic champions said on Wednesday. The Almaty-based club, who were the leading Kazakh side during the Soviet period, said the deal coul...

PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at India Global Week 2020 on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver on Thursday the inaugural address at the India Global Week 2020, a virtual conference being organised in the UK, which will also feature a never-seen-before performance on the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020