East Delhi civic body allows movement of vehicles on pedestrianised street in Krishna Nagar market

Referring to the Krishna Nagar market, a senior East Delhi Municipal Corporation official told PTI," Many traders have complained that their businesses have been terribly hit as people are not coming and due to social distancing, masses also not feeling comfortable to walk on the streets.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 18:24 IST
East Delhi civic body has allowed movement of vehicles on the nearly 1-km pedestrianised street in Krishna Nagar market after traders complained of losses in business as people were not comfortable walking the streets owing to COVID-19. Officials said it will be a drive-through arrangement and parking would still have to be done at designated lots. The zone in Lal Quarters in Krishna Nagar market was made car-free in September last year. Meanwhile, the authorities at the North Delhi Municipal Corporation have also proposed to open the emergency lane of the nearly 1.5-km Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh for visitors to drive through for pick and drop, but parking won't be allowed.

Ajmal Khan Road was pedestrianised about 12 months ago. Referring to the Krishna Nagar market, a senior East Delhi Municipal Corporation official told PTI," Many traders have complained that their businesses have been terribly hit as people are not coming and due to social distancing, masses also not feeling comfortable to walk on the streets. "So, due to these two reasons, we have opened the entire 1-km stretch to the public to drive in their vehicles, till August." The official said Krishna Nagar market was built around 1947 and the pedestrianised stretch spans from Chachli Building to Gondli Chowk.

The road is 9 ft wide, with 3 ft left for plying of emergency vehicles. The bollards installed there are removable, he added. A senior official at the NDMC said, "Traders are complaining of poor business and people not feeling comfortable walking in streets due to COVID scare. So, a proposal has been finalised to open the 6m-wide emergency lane to the public vehicles, 3 m each side for the two-way movement of vehicles".

The decision should come into effect in next few days, the official said. The NDMC had pedestrianised nearly 1.5-km street running from Pusa Road to D B Gupta Marg, seeking to decongest the busy area.

Karol Bagh is in central Delhi and houses one of the most well-known and busy market of the city, which is thronged by a large number of visitors every day.  Last year, a section of Karol Bagh traders had protested the move, alleging their businesses were severely hit due to cars not being allowed on Ajmal Khan Road between 7 am and 10 pm. Ajmal Khan Road for decades has been clogged with traffic and haphazard parking leading to discomfort for visitors.

