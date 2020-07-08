Left Menu
'Har Ghar Nal' scheme to be completed by 2022 in UP: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the 'Har Ghar Nal' scheme under which the government aims to provide piped water supply to every household in the state would be completed by 2022.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 21:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the 'Har Ghar Nal' scheme under which the government aims to provide piped water supply to every household in the state would be completed by 2022. The 'Har Ghar Nal' under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission scheme is the top priority of the state government, he added.

It would be taken up in four phases. In the initial phase, the work of laying pipes for drinking water supply will be done in Bundelkhand and Vindhyachal regions, the chief minister said in a video conference interaction with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. He said the work on rural piped drinking water scheme has started in Jhansi, Lalitpur and Mahoba districts of Bundelkhand and in the remaining four districts, it will be started soon.

In the Vindhyachal region, the work will soon begin in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts, Adityanath said. Shekhawat said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the target of providing drinking water supply to every household through the scheme by 2024 but efforts are on to complete it by 2022.

