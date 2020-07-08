Delhi minister Gautam says over 5 lakh people availed supplementary nutrition food facility in city

Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday said more than five lakh beneficiaries in the national capital have availed the facility of Supplementary Nutrition Food (SNF) of the city government. The Department of Women and Child Development has implemented a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure the delivery of supplementary nutrition to the beneficiaries at their doorstep through 10,755 Anganwadi centres (AWCs) of all 11 districts of the national capital, a Delhi government statement said.

This was informed by Gautam after a review meeting of the department. "A total of around five lakh people have benefitted from this scheme. He informed that after the implementation of departmental SOP, the distribution will be done on fixed weekdays in every fortnight of the month and the existing system of giving THR (Take Home Ration) entitlement of 13 days for every fortnight will continue as such to be delivered at the doorsteps of beneficiaries through respective Anganwadi centres," he said.

The quantity of SNF for 13 days includes wheat dalia plain (1300 gm), black chana raw (260 gm), jaggery (130 gm), roasted black gram (130 gm) for children and wheat dalia plain (1690 gm), black chana raw (260 gm), jaggery (130 gm), roasted black gram (130 gm) for pregnant and lactating women, respectively. Gautam said it has been decided that all the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) projects in Delhi are clubbed into two clusters, 48 projects in one and 47 projects in another, known as Cluster 'A' and Cluster 'B' and the NPOs (Non-Profit Organizations) will get two days instead of one for supply of THR (Take Home Ration) at the centres for each cluster as the case may be.

The Cluster 'A' includes the district offices of South, South East, West, Central, North West-I, North West-II, North, North East, East and Cluster 'B' South East, South West, West, Central, North West-I, North, North-East, East respectively. All Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) were instructed to ensure that SNF in the proper package are received at AWCs in advance as per the fixed schedule of departmental SOP and no SNF would be accepted thereafter, the statement said.

"All District Officers and CDPOs shall submit the required certificate regarding checking of stock of a requisite number of AWC's one day prior to distribution as per the fixed schedule," he said. He said any laxity in this matter will be viewed seriously.