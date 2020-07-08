Centre releases Rs 6,195.08 cr to 14 states as fourth equated monthly installment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant

The Central government on Wednesday released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the fourth equated monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant (PDRDG) as recommended by 15th Finance Commission.

Office of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that this would provide them with additional resources during the COVID-19 crisis.

"The government on July 8, 2020 released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the fourth equated monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. This would provide them additional resources during the corona crisis," Office of Union Finance Minister tweeted. (ANI)