Goa: Cop detains four tribals, opposition seeks action

A video clip of a Goa police inspector taking into custody four tribals trying to address a press conference against the proposed IIT campus in Sattari taluka on Wednesday has caused an outrage, with Opposition parties demanding action against the officer. The clip shows Valpoi police station inspector Sagar Ekoskar taking four persons, all local residents, into custody at Melauli village just ahead of their press conference.

In the video, the inspector can be seen pushing them to his official vehicle which took them to the police station. When contacted, a senior police officer said the four men were detained under section 144 of CrPC which is in force in view of the lockdown.

The IIT campus is proposed to come up in Guleli village. However, villagers are opposing the project fearing that it could affect ecology and wildlife. The incident has evoked strong reactions, with the Shiv Sena demanding dismissal of the police inspector.

"High handed behaviour of Valpoi PI Sagar Ekoskar warrants his dismissal from service. New @DGP_Goa should walk the talk by at least shifting him from the police station immediately," tweeted Sena spokesman Raakhi Prabhudesai Naik. The Goa Forward Party (GFP) termed the incident disgusting.

"This is completely unacceptable @DGP_Goa @spnorthgoa. Police officers should know to behave with the citizens. What action will @DGP_Goa @spnorthgoa initiate regarding the party which was held in North Goa which was attended by BJP MLA.

Wasn't it violation of Sec 144?" tweeted GFP vice president Durgadas Kamat. Inspector General of Police Jaspal Singh said he was not aware about the incident.