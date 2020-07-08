Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa: Cop detains four tribals, opposition seeks action

A video clip of a Goa police inspector taking into custody four tribals trying to address a press conference against the proposed IIT campus in Sattari taluka on Wednesday has caused an outrage, with Opposition parties demanding action against the officer.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-07-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 22:34 IST
Goa: Cop detains four tribals, opposition seeks action

A video clip of a Goa police inspector taking into custody four tribals trying to address a press conference against the proposed IIT campus in Sattari taluka on Wednesday has caused an outrage, with Opposition parties demanding action against the officer. The clip shows Valpoi police station inspector Sagar Ekoskar taking four persons, all local residents, into custody at Melauli village just ahead of their press conference.

In the video, the inspector can be seen pushing them to his official vehicle which took them to the police station. When contacted, a senior police officer said the four men were detained under section 144 of CrPC which is in force in view of the lockdown.

The IIT campus is proposed to come up in Guleli village. However, villagers are opposing the project fearing that it could affect ecology and wildlife. The incident has evoked strong reactions, with the Shiv Sena demanding dismissal of the police inspector.

"High handed behaviour of Valpoi PI Sagar Ekoskar warrants his dismissal from service. New @DGP_Goa should walk the talk by at least shifting him from the police station immediately," tweeted Sena spokesman Raakhi Prabhudesai Naik. The Goa Forward Party (GFP) termed the incident disgusting.

"This is completely unacceptable @DGP_Goa @spnorthgoa. Police officers should know to behave with the citizens. What action will @DGP_Goa @spnorthgoa initiate regarding the party which was held in North Goa which was attended by BJP MLA.

Wasn't it violation of Sec 144?" tweeted GFP vice president Durgadas Kamat. Inspector General of Police Jaspal Singh said he was not aware about the incident.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Vindman, key impeachment witness, retires from Army, alleges 'bullying' by Trump

Former White House aide Alexander Vindman, a key figure in the impeachment of President Donald Trump, said on Wednesday he was retiring from the Army after what his attorney described as a campaign of bullying, intimidation and retaliation ...

U.S. DoJ examining Wirecard as part of probe into alleged bank-fraud conspiracy -WSJ

The U.S. Justice Department is examining whether German payment company Wirecard AG played a critical role in an alleged 100 million bank-fraud conspiracy connected to an online marijuana marketplace, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wed...

EXPLAINER-What 1.1 million foreign students contribute to the U.S. economy

The Trump administration said on Monday that foreign university students will have to leave the country if their classes are all taught online - clouding the future of tens of thousands of enrollees and potentially straining budgets at scho...

BJP trying to implement neo-liberal economic reforms in country: Yechury

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday accused the BJP and RSS of trying to implement their agenda of neo-liberal economic reforms in the country in the garb of fighting COVID-19. He claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020