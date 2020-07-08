Five persons injured in attack by miscreants

A group of miscreants opened fire at a village in Basanti area of South 24 Parganas district injuring five persons, police said on Wednesday. The five injured villagers were witnesses in a case of alleged gangrape of a 14-year-old girl, one and a half month back, the police said.

The main accused in the gangrape was arrested by police on Sunday. His accomplices allegedly attacked the five villagers, including the uncle of the girl on Tuesday evening, they said. The injured were taken to Canning Hospital and were stable now.

The five were allegedly threatened by the accomplices of the arrested man for refusing to withdraw the complaint of gangrape, they said. A fresh complaint of armed attack has been lodged at local police station against 21 persons in connection with Tuesday's incident, police said.

The alleged assailants were absconding, they added.