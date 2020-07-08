Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP likely to have new office-bearers soon

BJP may soon have a new team of office-bearers as the party prepares for electoral battles including in Bihar this year and seeks to strengthen its organisational base.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 23:40 IST
BJP likely to have new office-bearers soon
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

BJP may soon have a new team of office-bearers as the party prepares for electoral battles including in Bihar this year and seeks to strengthen its organisational base. ANI has learnt that BJP president has held rounds of consultations since India entered `unlock phase' in the battle against coronavirus.

Sources said the final touches are to be given by the top leadership of BJP. They said that the norm of `one person, one position' will be broadly followed in the formation of the new team.

JP Nadda took over as party president in January this year but the new team is yet to be announced. All eyes are also on the BJP's highest decision-making body parliamentary board. Four positions are to be filled which have been left vacant after the demise of Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Anant Kumar.

M Venkaiah Naidu had also left as a member of the board on his election as the country's Vice-President. Interestingly, the cabinet reshuffle is also reportedly on the cards and there is speculation that some news faces from the organization may join the government and vice versa.

It is learnt that keeping in view the approaching state elections in Bihar and West Bengal, representation from these states is expected in the new team. Apart from new members joining in the parliamentary board, changes are expected at the level of general secretary, vice president, and secretary.

Leaders from states where the party is struggling to strengthen its base are likely to find space in the new team. While some leaders are likely to be promoted, some may be dropped from the national team. Also, the number of posts is expected to be increased and it is likely to depend on the growth of the party in states where it performed well.

Apart from Bihar and West Bengal, the new team is likely to have leaders from Odisha, northeastern states and southern states. While Bihar is scheduled to go for assembly polls later this year, West Bengal, a state where party is making keen efforts to come to power, will go for elections next year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand govt to give water connection at Rs 1 per household

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday announced that water connection will be provided to economically weaker people of the state in Rupee 1. As per an official release of the Chief Ministers Office CMO, a budget of ...

Soccer-Sao Paulo state championship set for July 22 restart

The Sao Paulo state football championship, the biggest of Brazils regional competitions, is to restart on July 22 with matches taking place in stadiums with no fans present, state governor Joao Doria said on Wednesday. Games will only be pe...

Jagan Reddy celebrates father YSR's birth anniversary, Oppn alleges Andhra CM violated health norms

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday participated in various programs at Kadapa district to commemorate his fathers birth anniversary. Reddy paid tributes to the former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy at Idupulapaya. He also ...

No issue with construction of Islamabad's first Hindu temple: Pak minister

Pakistans Minister of Religious Affairs on Wednesday said there was no issue with the construction of the first Hindu temple in the countrys capital and the real issue was whether it could be built with the public money, a day after a court...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020