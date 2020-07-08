Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sathankulam case: CB-CID arrests five more TN cops on charges

Five more policemen, including a sub-inspector, were arrested on Wednesday on murder charges in the sensational death of a father and son following alleged custodial torture, taking the total detentions in the case to ten, the Crime Branch-CID said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-07-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 23:40 IST
Sathankulam case: CB-CID arrests five more TN cops on charges

Five more policemen, including a sub-inspector, were arrested on Wednesday on murder charges in the sensational death of a father and son following alleged custodial torture, taking the total detentions in the case to ten, the Crime Branch-CID said. During their day-long questioning, it emerged the five -- sub-inspector Paldurai, constables Vali Muthu, Chelladurai, Thomas and head-constable Samdurai -- had abetted the crime and hence they were arrested, a senior CB-CID official said late Wednesday.

"They (constables) had held the accused while the SI beat them," the official told PTI adding they have been booked for offences of murder, causing disappearance of evidence, abetment and wrongful confinement under the Indian Penal Code. Last week, five other police personnel, including an inspector and two sub-inspectors, of Sathankulam police station where the father-son duo were allegedly thrashed had been arrested on charges, including murder and remanded to judicial custody.

P Jeyaraj and his son Bennicks had died within hours on June 22 and 23 respectively after alleged torture by Sathankulam Police following their arrest on June 19 on charges of violation of prohibitory orders by keeping open their mobile phone outlet beyond the permitted business hours. The CB-CID, which took over the case on the orders of the Madras High Court Madurai Bench amid a nation-wide furore over the alleged brutality meted out to the victims, on Wednesday grilled the third SI and constables as part of its probe.

The five policemen arrested last week are presently lodged in Madurai Central Prison..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand govt to give water connection at Rs 1 per household

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday announced that water connection will be provided to economically weaker people of the state in Rupee 1. As per an official release of the Chief Ministers Office CMO, a budget of ...

Soccer-Sao Paulo state championship set for July 22 restart

The Sao Paulo state football championship, the biggest of Brazils regional competitions, is to restart on July 22 with matches taking place in stadiums with no fans present, state governor Joao Doria said on Wednesday. Games will only be pe...

Jagan Reddy celebrates father YSR's birth anniversary, Oppn alleges Andhra CM violated health norms

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday participated in various programs at Kadapa district to commemorate his fathers birth anniversary. Reddy paid tributes to the former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy at Idupulapaya. He also ...

No issue with construction of Islamabad's first Hindu temple: Pak minister

Pakistans Minister of Religious Affairs on Wednesday said there was no issue with the construction of the first Hindu temple in the countrys capital and the real issue was whether it could be built with the public money, a day after a court...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020