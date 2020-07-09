NEWS SCHEDULEPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 10:06 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 10:06 IST
All India News Schedule for Thursday, July 9 Coronavirus/lockdown updates NATIONAL -PM Narendra Modi to interact with representatives of several NGOs of Varanasi through video conference at 11 am-Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate infrastructure projects of BRO through video conference at 11 am-Stories from India Global Week NORTH -Kanpur encounter follow-up-Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra to address webinar with technical universities-Babri mosque demolition trial SOUTH -Kerala gold smuggling controversy follow up EAST -West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh's press conference-Lockdown in West Bengal's expanded containment zones to start at 5 pm WEST -Diamond industry workers leaving Surat in large numbers PTIDV
ALSO READ
NCW takes cognisance of cop allegedly assaulting female bank employee in Surat
Kanpur shelter home: Case against unknown people over HIV, hepatitis claim
AIDWA submits memorandum to NHRC over Kanpur shelter home case
Policeman who assaulted woman bank employee in Surat suspended, employees thank Sitharaman
Plea in SC for proper treatment of COVID-positive minor girls of Kanpur shelter home