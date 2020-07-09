All India News Schedule for Thursday, July 9 Coronavirus/lockdown updates NATIONAL -PM Narendra Modi to interact with representatives of several NGOs of Varanasi through video conference at 11 am-Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate infrastructure projects of BRO through video conference at 11 am-Stories from India Global Week NORTH -Kanpur encounter follow-up-Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra to address webinar with technical universities-Babri mosque demolition trial SOUTH -Kerala gold smuggling controversy follow up EAST -West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh's press conference-Lockdown in West Bengal's expanded containment zones to start at 5 pm WEST -Diamond industry workers leaving Surat in large numbers PTIDV