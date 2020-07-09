Two women die after consuming poison in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Two young women died after they allegedly consumed poison at Ladwa village here, police said on Thursday. Himanshi (27) and her friend Julie (25) had gone out to some place in a car and later returned home to the former's house on Wednesday evening, Titawi police station SHO Kapil Dev said.

The two friends allegedly consumed poison and died later in the night, the SHO added. Julie had been staying at Himanshi's house since July 5.

The bodies of the two women have been sent for a post-mortem. while an investigation is under progress, the policeman said..