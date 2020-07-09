Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Mizoram

Left Menu
An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude rocked Mizoram on Thursday, which was felt mainly in Champhai district located on the India-Myanmar border, officials said. Besides Champhai, a series of tremors also rocked Saitual and Serchhip between June 18 and June 24. The epicentre of the first earthquake of 4.6 magnitude on June 18 was in Champhai district.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 09-07-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 19:02 IST
An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude rocked Mizoram on Thursday, which was felt mainly in Champhai district located on the India-Myanmar border, officials said. This is the eighth tremor reported in the hilly northeastern state in three weeks. The earthquake occurred at 2.28 pm and the epicentre was 23 km southwest of Champhai town, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The depth of the quake was 10 km, it said. Champhai district Deputy Commissioner Maria C T Zuali told PTI that the tremor was felt in several villages and Champhai town.

"There is no report of any casualty or damage to property in Champhai town. Detailed reports from different parts of the district are awaited," she said. This is the third earthquake to hit Champhai district in the past six days and the eighth to jolt the state since June 18.

An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hit the district on July 3. It was followed by another tremor of 4.6 magnitude that rocked Champhai district on July 5. Besides Champhai, a series of tremors also rocked Saitual and Serchhip between June 18 and June 24.

The epicentre of the first earthquake of 4.6 magnitude on June 18 was in Champhai district. The neighbouring Saitual district was hit by another quake of 5.1 magnitude on June 21. A tremor of 5.3 magnitude rocked Champhai again on June 22. An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit Serchhip district the next day. On June 24, an earthquake of 4.1 magnitude rocked Champhai district.

Officials also said at least six aftershocks of light intensity were experienced between June 23 and June 24 in Khawbung and neighbouring villages in Champhai district. PTI COR NN SRY.

