Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Cong calls Vikas Dubey's arrest 'scripted', 'dubious'; demands CBI inquiry

“The arrest of Dubey from the premises of Mahakal Temple in Ujjain is scripted and dubious and CBI should probe it,” Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu said. Lallu wondered how Dubey reached Ujjain when the state’s borders were sealed and a host of agencies including the police were engaged in tracking him.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-07-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 19:06 IST
UP Cong calls Vikas Dubey's arrest 'scripted', 'dubious'; demands CBI inquiry

Lucknow, Jul 9 (UP) The Uttar Pradesh Congress on Thursday called the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey, nabbed in Ujjain for killing eight policemen, as "scripted and dubious" and demanded a CBI probe into it. Dubey was held outside a temple in the pilgrimage city of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh after purchasing prasad and an entry ticket to the shrine, ending a six-day manhunt for the man accused of masterminding a deadly ambush on a police party outside his home in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. “The arrest of Dubey from the premises of Mahakal Temple in Ujjain is scripted and dubious and CBI should probe it,” Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu said.

Lallu wondered how Dubey reached Ujjain when the state’s borders were sealed and a host of agencies including the police were engaged in tracking him. He said the UP government should tell the public why all those whose names have come to light for having ties with Dubey have not yet been arrested.

“The relationship of Vikas Dubey with the police is out in the open. One senior police officer has also been shifted whose photograph with Jai Vajpayee, an aide of Vikas Dubey, had gone viral. When is the top brass (of UP Police) going to be arrested,” Lallu asked demanding that the gangster’s call details be made public. Highlighting that Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra was the in-charge of Kanpur region during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Lallu questioned his role in Dubey’s arrest.

“Normally it is seen that after any major mishap or arrest, a senior police officer addresses the media. What was the compulsion that MP Home Minister had to address the press?” Lallu asked. It has come to the notice that all cops posted at Mahakal Temple have been transferred. Why and how did this happen needs to be investigated, he said. “Police kept looking for him and he surrendered on his own in a BJP-ruled state. This also proves that the government and machinery of UP has fully failed,” he said. The UPCC chief said that all these questions are haunting the people of the state and the government must respond to them. The criminals enjoy patronage of the ruling party. Whatever recently happened in Kanpur exposes the state government's real image, nature and character, he said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is not able to manage the state’s law and order and the situation is getting worse with each passing day. Criminals are getting emboldened in the state, he claimed.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

162 new charging stations for electric vehicles in Noida soon

Over 160 charging stations for electric vehicles EV are set to come up soon here, with the Noida Authority and the Energy Efficiency Services Limited EESL signing an agreement for it on Thursday, officials said. The move is aimed at promoti...

WRAPUP 2-British retail to lose further 5,000 jobs in blow to economy

Britains high street faces more than 5,000 job cuts after two of its biggest names said that customers were unlikely to return to their old shopping habits after the coronavirus crisis, in the latest blow to the countrys ailing economy. Hea...

Yes Bank: ED attaches Rs 2,800cr assets of Rana Kapoor, Wadhawan brothers under PMLA

Assets, including flats in London and New York, sporting market value of Rs 2,800 crore of Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and the Wadhawan brothers of DHFL company have been attached in connection with the Yes Bank money laundering case, t...

U.S. in talks with India on market access, trade concessions - U.S. envoy

The United States is in talks with India on market access for its goods in exchange for reinstating New Delhis trade concessions under the Generalised System Of Preferences GSP, U.S. ambassador to India Kenneth Juster said on Thursday. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020