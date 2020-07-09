Left Menu
Attack on Ambedkar's house in Mumbai: one arrested

Mumbai police on Thursday arrested a man in connection with the incident of vandalising at `Rajgruh', the residence of Dr B R Ambedkar here, an official said.

Mumbai police on Thursday arrested a man in connection with the incident of vandalising at `Rajgruh', the residence of Dr B R Ambedkar here, an official said. Umesh Sitaram Jadhav (35), the arrested man, was allegedly one of the two persons caught in CCTV camera at the spot, the police official said.

On Tuesday night, two men entered the premises of `Rajgruh' and smashed flower pots, damaged plants, CCTV camera and pelted stones at a window before fleeing. A case under IPC sections 427 (mischief causing damage and 447 (criminal trespassing) was registered.

The incident was condemned by prominent political leaders including chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The CCTV footage showed that Jadhav was present at the spot alongwith the main accused who was seen vandalising the premises, said Saurabh Tripathi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-IV).

While Jadhav, a resident of Parel in central Mumbai, was arrested, hunt was on for the other accused, he said. Located in Hindu Colony, Dadar, the two-storeyed heritage bungalow houses a museum where Dr Ambedkar's vast book collection, his ashes and other artifacts related to his life are preserved. The architect of the Indian Constitution lived there for two decades.

Dr Ambedkar's daughter-in-law and his grandsons including Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar live in the bungalow at present..

