75 Pakistanis stranded in India return home

A batch of 75 Pakistanis, who were stranded in India due to the coronavirus outbreak, has returned home via the Attari-Wagah border, the Pakistan High Commission here said on Thursday. The Pakistan High Commission would continue to extend all possible assistance to the remaining stranded Pakistanis in India for their return home at the earliest, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 23:47 IST
A batch of 75 Pakistanis, who were stranded in India due to the coronavirus outbreak, has returned home via the Attari-Wagah border, the Pakistan High Commission here said on Thursday. These Pakistanis were stranded due to the lockdown and closure of the Attari-Wagah border for regular movement following the COVID-19 pandemic in different Indian cities such as Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Amritsar, Bareilly, Hoshangabad, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Saharanpur, Thiroor, Ulhasnagar and Vellore, the Pakistan High Commission said in a statement.

Since March 20, around 500 stranded Pakistanis have been repatriated from India, it said. The Pakistan High Commission would continue to extend all possible assistance to the remaining stranded Pakistanis in India for their return home at the earliest, the statement said.

