Left Menu
Development News Edition

Higher tax revenue indicates positive sign for economy post lockdown

The Crown Accounts for the 11 months to the end of May indicate the year-end results for tax revenue will be stronger than forecast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 10-07-2020 07:34 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 07:34 IST
Higher tax revenue indicates positive sign for economy post lockdown
“The Treasury’s next set of forecasts will be part of the Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update (PREFU) which will be released on Thursday, August 20,” Grant Robertson said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Government's books were better than forecast with a higher GST take as the economy got moving again after lockdown, Finance Minister Grant Robertson says.

The Crown Accounts for the 11 months to the end of May indicate the year-end results for tax revenue will be stronger than forecast.

"Tax revenue was $1.5 billion above forecast, Core Crown expenses were $100 million below forecast, and the operating balance before gains and losses (OBEGAL) was $1.6 billion less than forecast.

"The higher tax revenue was mainly due to a higher than forecast GST take, indicating consumers are out spending again – a positive sign for the economy post lockdown.

"Despite these better than forecast results, there are still tough times ahead for many people. The rapid growth in COVID-19 cases around the world poses an ongoing threat to the New Zealand economy, but our careful management of the economy going into the COVID-19 pandemic meant we were in a good position to cushion the blow with low debt compared with the rest of the world," Grant Robertson said.

"Net core crown debt was 25.1% of GDP, compared to the average for advanced economies before COVID of about 80%. Debt servicing costs are also forecast to remain low.

"I have always said that the Government would use its balance sheet to help New Zealanders through this crisis and the accounts released today reflect our commitment to that.

"Even though the OBEGAL was better than expected, it showed a deficit of $16 billion. This is because we moved early to put in place support for our workers and businesses during lockdown with the wage subsidy scheme of cash grants and other cashflow measures, including tax refunds.

"The Treasury's next set of forecasts will be part of the Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update (PREFU) which will be released on Thursday, August 20," Grant Robertson said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

China's Kazakhstan embassy warns citizens of pneumonia deadlier than COVID-19

Chinas embassy in Kazakhstan has warned its citizens to take precautions against an outbreak of pneumonia in the country that it says is more lethal than COVID-19. It said in a statement on its official WeChat account late on Thursday that ...

Govt plan to revitalise NZ wool sector unveiled by Agriculture Minister

A plan to revitalise New Zealands strong wool sector and set it on a new, more sustainable and profitable path was unveiled today by Agriculture Minister Damien OConnor.The newly-released report - Vision and Action for New Zealands Wool Sec...

S.Korea to hike tax on multiple home owners, top officials race to sell extra homes

South Korea said on Friday it will further tighten property market rules and impose heavier taxes on multiple homeowners as more than 20 rounds of cooling measures introduced in the past three years failed to calm runaway home prices. Real ...

U.S. sets one-day record with more than 60,500 COVID cases; Americans divided

More than 60,500 new COVID-19 infections were reported across the United States on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a one-day record as weary Americans were told to take new precautions and the pandemic becomes increasingly p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020