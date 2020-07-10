Left Menu
Solar energy will help India achieve 'atmanirbharta': PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while inaugurating Asia's largest 750 MW solar power project set at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh said that solar energy is the pure form of energy and would help the country towards achieving "atmanirbharta" (self-reliance).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 12:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 750 MW solar power project at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, via video conferencing. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while inaugurating Asia's largest 750 MW solar power project set at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh said that solar energy is the pure form of energy and would help the country towards achieving "atmanirbharta" (self-reliance). "Not just for the present, solar energy will be a medium of energy needs of the 21st century because solar power is sure, pure, and secure. It is sure because the sun would shine throughout the world; it is secure because solar energy rather than polluting the environment, helps in replenishing it and it is secure because it is a testimony and inspiration towards 'atmanirbharta'," the Prime Minister said in his address, via video-conferencing.

"It is important that if we want to become Atmanirbhar Bharat, then we would have to be 'atmanirbhar' in the field of electricity as well. When we speak of self-reliance and progress, the economy is a pivotal part of it. The whole world is in a conundrum that whether to focus on the environment or focus on the economy," he said. The Prime Minister further said that the schemes launched by the Centre are keeping environmental protection as a top priority.

"Today you will see that in all the schemes of the government, a priority is being given to environmental protection and ease of living. For us, the protection of the environment is not limited to just a few projects, but it is the way of life," he said. "When we are launching large projects of renewable energy, then we are also making sure that our determination towards clean energy is seen in every aspect of life. We are trying that its benefits reach every corner of the country, every section of society, every citizen," the Prime Minister said.

Notably, this mega solar power project is comprised of three solar generating units of 250 MW each located on a 500-hectare plot of land situated inside a solar park. Central financial assistance of Rs 138 crore has been provided to Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL) for the development of the solar park. (ANI)

