Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crowds gather around encounter spot, some take selfies

Police claimed that gangster Vikas Dubey, who was being brought back here after his arrest in Ujjain, got out of the car after it had overturned on the slippery road, taking along an injured policeman’s pistol. Dubey, accused of killing eight policemen last week, then fled down a dirt road that joined the highway.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 10-07-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 21:03 IST
Crowds gather around encounter spot, some take selfies

Curious crowds hovered around the spot where Vikas Dubey was shot dead for most of the day on Friday, even when all there was left to see were bluish smudges on a dirt road. The smudges were blood stains that had changed colour, perhaps due to the rain and the forensic examination.

For part of the day, an overturned SUV could be seen on the highway to Kanpur. It was later towed away. Police claimed that gangster Vikas Dubey, who was being brought back here after his arrest in Ujjain, got out of the car after it had overturned on the slippery road, taking along an injured policeman’s pistol.

Dubey, accused of killing eight policemen last week, then fled down a dirt road that joined the highway. He was gunned down when he refused to surrender and opened fire at policemen who had surrounded him, according to the police version.The smudges marked that spot.

Flooded agricultural fields and bushes run along the dirt track. As curious onlookers from nearby villages headed there, the place became a selfie spot with people clicking pictures on their phones.

On the nearby highway, people peeped out of passing vehicles. As traffic choked the road, constable Anil Kumar Yadav asked people not to gather there. Rahul Singh, who works in a flour mill on the side of the highway, said he did not hear anything at the time of the encounter.

"We didn’t hear any gunshots as we were working inside the factory, where there is already plenty of noise,” he told PTI. “My shift starts at around 7.00 am, and since 6.00 am it was raining very heavily. We came to know about the incident rather late, when one of our seniors said that someone has been shot on the other side of the road." His co-worker Arun Kumar said they couldn’t see anything across the highway because of the rain.

Vikas Yadav was accused of masterminding an ambush at his Bikru village near Kanpur on the night of June 2. Eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were killed, triggering a manhunt for him. Madhya Pradesh police arrested him in Ujjain. He was being brought back to Kanpur by UP police, who claim they shot him when he tried to escape.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria anti-corruption chief suspended, accused of graft

The head of Nigerias anti-corruption agency has been suspended from office following corruption allegations against him. President Muhammadu Buhari approved the suspension of Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Com...

WHO's Ryan says eradication of new coronavirus is unlikely

Dr Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organizations emergencies programme, said on Friday it was unlikely that the new coronavirus would be eliminated. In the current situation it is unlikely we can eradicate this virus, he told an online ...

Not a two-group company, have no ‘quasi-partnership’ with Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd: Tata Sons to SC

Tata Sons Pvt Ltd has told the Supreme Court that it is not a two-group company and there is no quasi-partnership between it and Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd. The Tata Sons Pvt Ltd TSPL said this in an affidavit filed in the apex court while r...

Tropical Storm Fay churns north toward NYC, New England

Rain lashed the New Jersey shore Friday as the fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay churned north on a path expected to soak the New York City region. The storm system was expected to bring 2 to 4 inches 5 to 10 centimeters of rain, with the poss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020