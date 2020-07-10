Rajasthan reports six more COVID-19 deaths, 611 new cases
The number of active cases stands at 5,057. Three deaths were recorded in Bikaner, and one fatality each was reported from Ajmer, Bharatpur, and Sawai Madhopur, an official said. In Jaipur, the death toll due to COVID-19 has reached 170, followed by 65 in Jodhpur, 41 in Bharatpur, 26 in Kota, 23 in Ajmer, 21 in Bikaner, 15 each in Nagaur and Pali and 11 in Dholpur, a Health department report said.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-07-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 22:33 IST
Rajasthan reported six more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, taking their number to 497 as 611 new cases of the infection pushed the tally in the state to 23,174. The number of active cases stands at 5,057.
Three deaths were recorded in Bikaner, and one fatality each was reported from Ajmer, Bharatpur, and Sawai Madhopur, an official said. In Jaipur, the death toll due to COVID-19 has reached 170, followed by 65 in Jodhpur, 41 in Bharatpur, 26 in Kota, 23 in Ajmer, 21 in Bikaner, 15 each in Nagaur and Pali and 11 in Dholpur, a Health department report said. The new cases include 126 in Alwar, 114 in Jodhpur, 71 in Pali, 49 in Barmer, 46 in Jaipur, 36 in Ajmer, 35 in Bikaner, 25 in Bharatpur, 15 in Churu, 13 in Hanumangarh and 12 in Nagaur.
A total of 17,272 people have been discharged after treatment so far.
ALSO READ
Pvt banks to catch up soon on credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs: Kotak
Energy Transfer digs in on N.Dakota pipeline expansion despite oil slump -sources
Kotak & Innoviti in Pact to Offer EMIs on Kotak Debit Cards Swiped on Innoviti POS Terminals
Man beaten for refusing to sell ganja in Kota
Deepak Mondal is my idol, used to follow his playing style: Defender Pritam Kotal