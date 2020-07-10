Rajasthan reports six more COVID-19 deaths, 611 new cases

Rajasthan reported six more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, taking their number to 497 as 611 new cases of the infection pushed the tally in the state to 23,174. The number of active cases stands at 5,057.

Three deaths were recorded in Bikaner, and one fatality each was reported from Ajmer, Bharatpur, and Sawai Madhopur, an official said. In Jaipur, the death toll due to COVID-19 has reached 170, followed by 65 in Jodhpur, 41 in Bharatpur, 26 in Kota, 23 in Ajmer, 21 in Bikaner, 15 each in Nagaur and Pali and 11 in Dholpur, a Health department report said. The new cases include 126 in Alwar, 114 in Jodhpur, 71 in Pali, 49 in Barmer, 46 in Jaipur, 36 in Ajmer, 35 in Bikaner, 25 in Bharatpur, 15 in Churu, 13 in Hanumangarh and 12 in Nagaur.

A total of 17,272 people have been discharged after treatment so far.