People throng liquor shops after lockdown announcement in Pune

People gathered outside liquor shops in Pune, following the announcement of lockdown in the city from July 13 to 23, in view of COVID-19. Earlier in the day, a 10-day complete lockdown was announced for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of rural Pune from Monday in two phases due to rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar appealed to the people to buy essential items. "We appeal that whatever essential items people require they should purchase it. Only milk, essential service related shops and medical's will remain open after Sunday," Mhaisekar said.

Meanwhile, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Commissioner Vijay Suryvanshi announced lockdown extension till July 19 in Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation on Friday. According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 2,30,599 COVID-19 cases including, 93,673 active cases, 1,27,259 recovered and 9,667 deaths so far. (ANI)