Left Menu
Development News Edition

On run for 38 years, dacoit nabbed for Guj bank robbery

A dacoit wanted in a 38-year- old bank robbery and murder case in Banaskantha district of Gujarat was arrested from neighbouring Rajasthan on Saturday, police said.

PTI | Palanpur | Updated: 11-07-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 15:54 IST
On run for 38 years, dacoit nabbed for Guj bank robbery

A dacoit wanted in a 38-year- old bank robbery and murder case in Banaskantha district of Gujarat was arrested from neighbouring Rajasthan on Saturday, police said. A team of the local crime branch from Palanpur nabbed Deepsingh Rajput (68) from a village in Barmer district of Rajasthan near the Indo-Pak border, Banaskantha superintendent of police Tarun Kumar Duggal said.

Rajput was the mastermind in a gang of seven dacoits who had allegedly robbed a branch of State Bank of India at Amirgadh town in Banaskantha on December 30, 1982, the senior official said. The dacoits had attacked the bank manager and killed head constable Shivdutt Sharma of Amirgadh police station, before decamping with Rs 1.32 lakh, he said.

While two members of the gang were arrested in 1983 and 1984, four others have died and Rajput was the only one who had remained absconding, the official said. As many as nine cases of attempt to murder, looting and theft were registered against Rajput at different police stations in Rajasthan, he added.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Styrian GP qualifying could be postponed to Sunday

Rain washed out final practice for the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix at Austrias Red Bull Ring on Saturday, with the risk of qualifying being postponed to Sunday. Stewards said the session had been canceled on the recommendation of the gov...

Driving rain delays final practice for F1's Styrian GP

Driving rain delayed the start of the final practice session for Formula Ones Styrian Grand Prix and threatened qualifying later Saturday. With the Red Bull Ring track drenched amid the incessant downpour, cars were unable to start third pr...

5 killed in hostage situation at church in South Africa

Police in South Africa say five people are dead and more than 40 have been arrested after an early-morning hostage situation at a church near Johannesburg. A statement says police and military who responded to reports of a shooting at the I...

COVID-19 in Maha jails: 774 cases, 444 recovered, 4 deaths

A total of 774 COVID-19 cases have been reported from 14 jails in Maharashtra so far, comprising 600 inmates and 174 staff, most of whom have recovered while four have died, an official said on Saturday. Nagpur Central Jail is the worst-aff...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020