Left Menu
Development News Edition

Home Minister Shah to participate in tree plantation drive of CAPFs on Sunday

They said Shah will visit the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers' training academy in Kadarpur village at 9.30 am. The chiefs and some personnel of the five CAPFs and other central forces will be present during the event, and the home minister will also address them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 18:48 IST
Home Minister Shah to participate in tree plantation drive of CAPFs on Sunday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in a mega tree plantation drive of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in Gurgaon on Sunday, officials said. They said Shah will visit the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers' training academy in Kadarpur village at 9.30 am.

The chiefs and some personnel of the five CAPFs and other central forces will be present during the event, and the home minister will also address them. All the CAPFs will also undertake a drive in their respective organisations to achieve the collective target of planting more than 1.35 crore saplings by this month, the officials said.

A senior CAPF officer said that these forces have planted about 20 lakh saplings till now and out of this, around 10 lakh have been done by the CRPF. "It is our resolve to plant 22 lakh saplings at all our locations in the country by July end. This is part of our commitment to enhance the country's green canopy," CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Moses Dhinakaran said.

A BSF officer said the force will plant about 2.5 lakh saplings as part of the campaign. The five CAPFs are the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB, and two other central forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are the NSG and the NDRF.

These forces, with a combined strength of about 10 lakh personnel, render a variety of security duties, law and order management, border guarding, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations and disaster rescue and relief under the command of the MHA..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Why is Modi scared of disclosing names of those who donated to PM Cares, asks Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not sharing details of those who have donated money to the PM Cares Fund and asked if he was scared of doing so. He claimed everyone knows that Chinese c...

D-Mart Q1 net down 87.6 pc to Rs 40 cr; sales drop 33 pc to Rs 3,883 cr

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported an 87.59 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 40.08 crore for the June quarter, impacted by the COVID-19 crisisThe company had posted a ne...

Minister's son, friends `threaten' woman cop, inquiry ordered

An audio clip of a heated exchange between a woman police constable and the son of a Gujarat minister and his friends, who allegedly violated lockdown and threatened her when questioned, has gone viral. An inquiry has been ordered into the ...

One more dies of COVID-19 in Jammu, toll reaches 16

A 55-year-old patient died of coronavirus at a hospital here on Saturday, taking the death toll due to the infection in the Jammu region to 16, officials said. The patient, hailing from the Bari Brahmana area of Samba district, was admitted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020