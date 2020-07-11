Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: Army foils infiltration attempt along LoC; 2 militants killed

The officer said timely action of the forces ensured the killing of the two militants and in addition to arms, ammunition, food and medicines, the forces recovered Rs 1.5 lakh in Indian and Pakistani currency from the slain ultras. Maj Gen Vats said Saturday's infiltration bid follows similar attempts made by Pakistan in Rajouri and Kupwara sectors in the recent past and needs to be seen in the backdrop of various inputs about increased presence of militants on the launch pads across the LoC, "fully facilitated and supported by Pakistani army".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 19:26 IST
J-K: Army foils infiltration attempt along LoC; 2 militants killed

Two militants were Saturday killed as an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir was foiled, even as the army said about 300 ultras were waiting at launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) to crossover to this side. "Appropriate response by troops on ground was taken to eliminate two terrorists who were trying to infiltrate in the area by cutting the anti-infiltration fence," General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the army's Baramulla-based 19 infantry division, Major General Virender Vats, told reporters.

"The heavily-armed terrorists who were dressed in combat fatigues had taken the route through Pakistani posts in the area opposite, which clearly indicates Pakistan's complicity in abetment to foment trouble in India," he said. The officer said timely action of the forces ensured the killing of the two militants and in addition to arms, ammunition, food and medicines, the forces recovered Rs 1.5 lakh in Indian and Pakistani currency from the slain ultras.

Maj Gen Vats said Saturday's infiltration bid follows similar attempts made by Pakistan in Rajouri and Kupwara sectors in the recent past and needs to be seen in the backdrop of various inputs about increased presence of militants on the launch pads across the LoC, "fully facilitated and supported by Pakistani army". "Indian army remains fully committed in its resolve to maintain the sanctity of the Line of Control and any trans-LoC movement will get similar or appropriate response. The dagger division on its part or for that matter Indian army is ready along the LoC," he said.

The officer said the number of militants at launchpads across the LoC could be anywhere between 200 to 300. "The launchpads are fully occupied and if we have to hazard a guess, it could be anything between 250-300 terrorists presently occupying the launch pads (on) opposite (side)," he said.

He said ever since the Centre's August 5, 2019 decision of revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan is trying hard to push more and more militants into the Valley in an attempt to instigate the people, but the neighbouring country has failed to do so for a long time now. "Pakistan has been failing in its attempt to instigate the people of Kashmir. The people have by and large rejected the narrative of Pakistan. In the coming three to four months, infiltration may go up, but troops are on alert to foil all such bids," he said.

Meanwhile, a senior security official said the militants were part of Pakistan's attempts to spike up the violence in the union territory ahead of the first anniversary of the revocation of the erstwhile state's special status. One of the two slain militants, Idris Bhat, has been identified as a local, the official said, adding that the duo was most probably a part of Lashkar-e-Taiba. "Two AK-47 rifles and a huge number of bullets, a made in China pistol and four grenades which have been made in Pakistan’s ordnance factory were among the recoveries made from the spot, " the official said. The grenades were concrete evidence of links between militants and the Pakistan army and government, the official said, adding, similar grenades were used by Jaish-e-Mohammad in the Parliament attack in 2001.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia approves Remdesivir as coronavirus treatment

Australias Therapeutic Goods Administration has given provisional approval to the drug remdesivir, an experimental medicine that has shown promise in the recovery time of the most seriously ill COVID-19 patients. The approval comes as Austr...

Eight new COVID-19 cases in Gondia, tally 210

With eight new COVID-19cases recorded on Saturday, the number of the infectedpatients in Maharashtras Gondia district has mounted to 210,a Health official saidWith the death of a 40-year-old man, the number of thefatalities has risen to thr...

Soccer-Berlin's Union club plans virus tests for fans to refill stadium

Top-flight German soccer club Union Berlin is so keen to see its stadium filled with fans once again that it is prepared to pay for coronavirus tests for all staff and 22,012 season ticket holders so that they can safely pack the stands. Mo...

Karnataka government imposes complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from 8 PM on July 14 to 5 AM on July 22: Chief Minister Yediyurappa.

Karnataka government imposes complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from 8 PM on July 14 to 5 AM on July 22 Chief Minister Yediyurappa....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020