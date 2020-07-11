UGC directive on final exams will adversely affect interests of students: Mamata to PM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, urging him to re-examine the UGC directive that mandated final examinations in colleges and universities by September-end. In her letter, the chief minister said the July 6 guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) will adversely affect the interests of students.

"In the prevailing situation, such revised guidelines issued by UGC, will only adversely affect the interests of students of West Bengal and all over the country. I understand that various states have already raised the issue with the government of India expressing their concerns and disagreement with the new guidelines," she said in her letter. "I would, therefore, request you to get the matter re-examined immediately and restore the earlier advisory of UGC. This will facilitate state governments to implement its decision, taken based on the guidelines of UGC, issued on April 29, to protect the interest of the students at national/ international levels," Banerjee wrote.

The chief minister said that in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic the state government after consultations with vice-chancellors and stakeholders issued an advisory that provides due weightage to the internal assessment and performance of a candidate in the previous semesters to ensure transparency. "Besides our advisory has a provision for holding special exams after the situation gets normalised, for students who wish to appear in a formal examination instead of the alternate evaluation method," she wrote.

The students and universities have already taken steps in this regard and now the revised guidelines by the UGC, has raised concerns over holding examinations, Banerjee said. Proper care should be taken of the students and the teaching community as they are assets of our country and the world, she said.