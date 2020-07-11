With UP-Delhi border sealed in Ghaziabad, many commuters turned back

Ghaziabad saw traffic congestion on Saturday after the borders of Uttar Pradesh along Delhi were sealed due to the 55-hour lockdown imposed by the state government, police said. Only the vehicles plying for essential services were permitted to go to and fro Delhi while vehicle owners who could not show proper documents were turned back, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Indirapuram circle, Anshu Jain told PTI.

Most of the border areas were sealed on Friday night and will remain off limits till Monday morning during the lockdown. The Maharajpur-Anand Vihar border was fully barricaded and the movement of vehicles was restricted. The persons who were not wearing masks, driving without seat belts and helmets were fined, DSP Jain added.