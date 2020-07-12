Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases in Bhubaneswar rising due to violation of safety norms: Official

The spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases was witnessed after people started coming here from hotspot districts with restrictions being eased and many patients from outside the state capital are being admitted to city hospitals, BMC commissioner P C Chaudhury said. "A total of 317 cases were reported between July 1 and 10.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-07-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 10:58 IST
COVID-19 cases in Bhubaneswar rising due to violation of safety norms: Official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With 317 COVID-19 cases reported in the Odisha capital in the first 10 days of July, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has found that the rise in the number of coronavirus patients was mainly due to gross violation of social distancing norms, an official said. The spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases was witnessed after people started coming here from hotspot districts with restrictions being eased and many patients from outside the state capital are being admitted to city hospitals, BMC commissioner P C Chaudhury said.

"A total of 317 cases were reported between July 1 and 10. We found 61 of them were reported in various hospitals and 212 patients have travel history and come in contact with coronavirus patients detected earlier. Others are locals," he said on Saturday. Overall, 640 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state capital and 317 of them are active, Chaudhury said.

A total of 314 people have recovered from the disease so far, and eight died of it in Bhubaneswar. "The surge in COVID-19 cases is due to gross violation of health safety and social distancing norms and people coming from hotspot districts," he said.

The BMC in association with the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) had begun serology surveillance. "It aims at ascertaining the immunological status of the community and high-risk groups in the city," RMRC director Saghamitra Pati said.

BMC sources said the surveillance in 25 wards will be completed in two rounds. Pati said the samples have been collected randomly from different high-risk groups such as healthcare staffers, security personnel, media persons, municipal workers, prisoners, shopkeepers and urban slum dwellers.

Chaudhury said the civic body is taking different measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease. He said a special strategy has been put in place for the slums where about 33 per cent of the Bhubaneswar population lives.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

No masks on red carpet as Taiwan logs few cases

Taiwan wrapped up an annual film festival with an awards ceremony on Saturday night as it holds more public events after keeping its coronavirus outbreak to a few hundred cases. Actors and others lined up for photo shoots with no social dis...

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain wishes for speedy recovery of Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan

The French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Sunday joined the list of fans wishing for a speedy recovery of the megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan after they were tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Emmanuel ...

595 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Odisha on Sunday reported 595 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 13,121 in the state, informed the Information and Public Relations Department, Odisha Government. Out of the total, 4,677 are active cases, wh...

Dalai Lama is welcome to visit, says Taiwan

Taiwan would welcome a visit by exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, its foreign ministry has said, adding that any invitation would be handled under relevant rules if a request to visit is received, reported Radio Free Asia, a U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020