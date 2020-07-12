Left Menu
Development News Edition

Can't demand signed copies of online RTI applications: CIC to Army

Information Commissioner Divya Prakash Sinha held that seeking citizenship proof in case of demand of sensitive information is justified but seeking a signed copy of the application does not seem appropriate as the online portal does not mandate uploading of signatures. Sinha was hearing the plea of an Odisha-based RTI applicant who had sought from the army information regarding implementation of rules under the the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 in all defence establishments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 16:10 IST
Can't demand signed copies of online RTI applications: CIC to Army

Demanding a signed copy of an online RTI application negates the whole purpose of such a mechanism, the Central Information Commission has said while cautioning the army to refrain from such a practice. Information Commissioner Divya Prakash Sinha held that seeking citizenship proof in case of demand of sensitive information is justified but seeking a signed copy of the application does not seem appropriate as the online portal does not mandate uploading of signatures.

Sinha was hearing the plea of an Odisha-based RTI applicant who had sought from the army information regarding implementation of rules under the the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 in all defence establishments. The army did not provide any information to the applicant, the CIC noted.

Akhand approached the Commission with a complaint that the central public information officer (CPIO) of the army has demanded a signed copy of his online RTI application as well as identity proof before providing him the records. "In this regard, it may be noted that as far as CPIO's request for citizenship proof is concerned, the same is not questioned as Commission in its prior decision(s) has held the view that Armed Forces stand on a slightly different footing as there may be instances that involve disclosure of sensitive information, and for such reasons it may be rationale for the CPIO to ask for citizenship proof," Sinha noted.

He, however, said the facts of the instant case "do not suggest disclosure of sensitive information". A Punjab and Haryana High Court judgment may be referred in the matter of Fruit & Merchant Union vs. Unknown, decided on November 2, 2012, which has validated the need for RTI applicants to provide identity proof, he said.

However, asking for a signed copy of an online RTI aApplication does not seem appropriate as the online portal does not mandate uploading of signatures, Sinha said. "...if applicants do so voluntarily by uploading a signed copy of the RTI Application under the supporting documents head, it is acceptable but insisting on signed copy of online RTI Applications cannot be a norm and delaying the provision of information for want of a signed copy of online RTI Application negates the whole purpose of filing an online RTI Application," he said.

Sinha directed the CPIO to exercise due caution while dealing with online RTI applications in future..

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Candidates in Polish election differ on minority rights, climate

The candidates in Polands presidential election, incumbent conservative Andrzej Duda and liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, hold starkly different views on policy. Following are their main positions on key issues. A president can veto ...

Iran blames bad communication, alignment for jet shootdown

Iranian investigators are blaming a misaligned missile battery and miscommunication between soldiers and their commanders for the Revolutionary Guard shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner in January, killing 176 peopleThe report released late ...

Nepal landslide sweeps 8 houses, 11 missing; Army on standby

At least 11 people were missing after a massive landslide triggered by incessant rainfall swept away eight houses in Nepals eastern Sankhuwasabha district, officials said on Sunday. Landslides and floods triggered by the heavy rainfall wash...

Akhilesh to UP govt: Instead of weekend curbs, opt for four-day workweek

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday suggested the Uttar Pradesh government to implement a four-day working week to contain coronavirus instead of imposing a stricter lockdown on weekendsThe SP chief, however, said emergency servi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020